Will Miss Playing in Wimbledon: Coco Gauff

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Reacting on Wimbledon 2020 cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, tennis player Coco Gauff said the news left her heartbroken as she will miss playing in the competition."i'm gonna miss playing in @Wimbledon this year Broken heart. Stay safe everyone, love you guys," the US tennis player tweeted.The 16-year-old is the youngest player ranked in the top 100 by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).This is the first time that Wimbledon has been cancelled since World War II. The tournament was slated to begin on June 29. Earlier, the French Open was postponed to September."It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic," AELTC said in a statement on Wednesday.The United Kingdom has reported 563 deaths in a day, bringing the total number of patients in the country who died in hospitals to 2,352. Some 29,474 people have now tested positive, a jump of 4,324 over the previous day, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)