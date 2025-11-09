Samastipur, November 9: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged VVPAT slips scattered on the road near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency in Bihar's Samastipur, calling the poll body "Thieves Commission." Sharing a clip on its X handle, RJD asked who ordered the VVPAT slips to be ejected and scattered on the road.

"A large number of VVPAT slips ejected from EVMs were found scattered on the road near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur. When, how, why, and on whose orders were these slips thrown away? Will the Thieves' Commission answer this? Is all this happening on the instructions of the democracy's dacoits who have set up camp in Bihar after coming from outside?" the party wrote on X. The Congress also levelled the allegations, demanding a clarification from the EC. Rakesh Sinha Denies His Name in Delhi Voter List After Opposition Uproar Over Voting in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Months After Casting Vote in National Capital; Issues Clarification (Watch Video).

Congress posted on X, "VVPAT slips ejected out of EVMs were found thrown on the road in Samastipur, Bihar. This incident is raising serious questions about the Election Commission. The Election Commission should clarify on whose orders the VVPAT slips were thrown?" Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, said that the VVPAT slips were from a Mock Poll. The ECI added that the concerned Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) has been suspended for negligence, and an FIR has been registered.

"DM Samastipur was directed to visit the spot and inquire. As these are VVPAT slips of the Mock Poll, the integrity of the Polling process remains uncompromised. The DM has also informed the contesting candidates. However, the concerned ARO is being suspended for negligence and an FIR is being registered," the CEC said. DM Samastipur Roshan Kushwaha visited the spot and said, "Under the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency, we found some slips near the dispatch centre. I, along with other officials, reached the spot, and in the presence of the candidates, we took possession of those slips. FIR is being lodged in this matter. Recommendations have been given for departmental inquiry and to suspend two officials for negligence in this matter." ‘Mistakenly Applied’: Patna District Administration Clarifies Regarding Ink Marks on Both Fingers of LJP (RV) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary.

After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections in 122 Assembly constituencies on November 11. The results for the Legislative Assembly elections will be announced on November 14.

