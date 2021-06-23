It was 38 years ago when actor Anil Kapoor proved his acting mettle with Woh Saat Din. Recalling working on the film, Anil took to Instagram and thanked his fans for showering him with love over the years. "'Woh Saat Din' ko release hue aaj 38 saal hogye...aur in 38 saalo me aap ne muje safalta ke shikhar par rakha... bas aise hi agle 38 saalo tak mujhe apna pyaar dete rahe...main koshish krunga ki mehnat and apke pyaar se main aise hi sikhkar par barkarar rahun. Arjun Kapoor on Uncle Anil Kapoor: Filmmakers Must Explore Our Bonding Again Because We Can Truly Make People Smile.

Thank you. (It's been 38 years since 'Woh Saat Din' was released. You all have put me on the pinnacle of success in these 38 years. Keep showering me with your love like this even for the next 38 years. I will try that by working hard and with your affections, I continue to be at the top. Thank you," he wrote. Along with it, Anil posted a still of him from the movie, which also starred Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. Anil Kapoor Shares Pic of Getting the Second Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine.

The 1983 film ' Woh Saat Din' narrated the love story of aspiring singer Prem (played by Anil) and Maya (played by Padmini), who was forced to marry doctor Anand (played by Naseeruddin). Speaking of Anil's upcoming films, he will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'-- co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

