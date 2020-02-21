Women's T20 World Cup: Australia Win Toss, Opt to Field Against India

Syndey [Australia], Feb 21 (ANI): Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium on Friday.India recently played the Women's tri-series and lost the final against Australia.India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.Australia playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt. (ANI)

