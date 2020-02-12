Women's Tri-series: Jess Jonassen's Fifer Guides Australia to Win over India in Final

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 12 (ANI): Jess Jonassen's five-wicket haul enabled Australia women to defeat India by 11 runs in the finals of the Women's Tri-series here at the Bay Oval on Wednesday. Jonassen is only the third Australian to take a five-wicket haul in women's T20Is. Chasing 156, India got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Shafali Verma (10) as Tayla Vlaeminck sent her back to the pavilion in the second over of the innings.Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh put on 43 runs for the second wicket, but the debutant Ghosh (17) was sent back to the pavilion in the ninth over as Annabel Sutherland took her first wicket in T20Is. Jemimah Rodrigues (2) failed to leave a mark and India was reduced to 65/3 in the 10th over.Experienced campaigners Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur then came together and retrieved the innings for the side as the duo formed a 50-stand from just 28 balls. But as soon as India started to get the better of Australia, Mandhana (66) was dismissed by Megan Schutt in the 15th over with India still requiring 41 runs for the win.Soon after, Harmanpreet Kaur (14) and Arundhati Reddy (0) were sent back to the pavilion, reducing India to 118/6 in the 16th over.In the end, India capitulated and went on to lose the final by 11 runs. Earlier, Beth Mooney's knock of 71 runs enabled Australia to post 155/6 in the allotted twenty overs.Australia got off to a slow start as the side registered just about 60 runs in the first ten overs. Alyssa Healy (4) and Ashleigh Gardner (26) failed to stay at the crease for long.Mooney and skipper Meg Lanning then retrieved the innings for the hosts as the duo formed a 51-run stand, however, their vigil at the crease was broken by Radha Yadav in the 15th over as she dismissed Lanning (26).Australia kept losing wickets at regular wickets, but in the end, Mooney with the help of Rachel Haynes took Australia's score past the 150-run mark.For India, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped two wickets each.Brief Scores: Australia 155/6 (Beth Mooney 71, Meg Lanning 26, Deepti Sharma 2-30) defeat India 144/10 (Smriti Mandhana 66, Richa Ghosh 17, Jess Jonassen 5-12) by 11 runs. (ANI)

