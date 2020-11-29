Kabul [Afghanistan], November 29 (ANI): A police officer was wounded in a magnetic IED blast in Kabul on Saturday night, Tolo News reported citing Kabul police spokesperson.

The IED was placed on a police vehicle, Ferdaws Fawamarz said.

Also Read | UK Government Appoints Nadhim Zahawi, to Rollout COVID-19 Vaccine in England.

Meanwhile, an explosion was also reported in PD3 of Ghazni city on Sunday morning. No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier on Saturday, two magnetic bombs went off in Kabul wounding seven people.

Also Read | COVID-19 on Frozen Food? Wuhan Authorities Find Coronavirus on Three Imported Frozen Food Packaging Samples.

The explosions were reported at PD6 and PD11 in the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)