Taipei [Taiwan], January 20 (ANI): Malaysian police have arrested 12 suspects, including 10 Taiwanese nationals, following raids targeting an international drug syndicate, Taiwan News reported.

The operation, which spanned multiple locations in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, led to the seizure of various drugs and weapons, marking a significant blow to the illicit trade network. Authorities confiscated a variety of drugs, including ecstasy, Erimin 5, cocaine, methamphetamine, ketamine, and heroin, all valued at approximately 118 million Malaysian ringgit (NTD 860 million).

Additionally, firearms such as 15 handguns and a submachine gun, along with 900 rounds of ammunition, were recovered.

The raids were conducted on Thursday in Shah Alam, Balakong, and Kepong. Police also seized five luxury cars, a forklift, and drug-manufacturing equipment. These materials were found in connection with the syndicate's operations, which involved sophisticated drug production processes.

The firearms, authorities said, had been smuggled from Myanmar by an intermediary hired by one of the suspects. In a Sunday press conference, Selangor police confirmed that the suspects arrested were between the ages of 20 and 50. The 10 Taiwanese men, one Malaysian man, and one Thai woman had various roles within the operation, including that of "chemist," "runner," and "coordinator," reported Taiwan News.

Notably, six of the Taiwanese suspects had previous criminal records related to drug offenses, murder, and fraud. The syndicate, which was predominantly composed of Taiwanese nationals, had been renting a factory in Malaysia for the purpose of manufacturing large quantities of illegal substances.

The drugs were reportedly intended for smuggling to Japan and Cambodia, where they could generate substantial profits in the illegal markets.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities determined to uncover the full extent of the syndicate's operations. Police are also continuing their efforts to apprehend additional individuals connected to the case, Taiwan News reported.

The authorities are scrutinising the motives behind the smuggling activities, including the role of firearms in the operation. (ANI)

