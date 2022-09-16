Kathmandu, Sep 16 (PTI) Over 17.9 million people are eligible to cast their votes in the general and provincial elections to be held in Nepal on November 20, the Election Commission said on Friday.

The Himalayan nation will hold the elections of the members of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly on November 20. Both the elections will be held in a single phase.

There are a total of 275 seats in the House of Representatives in Nepal, and out of that 165 members are directly elected.

There will be 8.8 million women voters, 9.1 million men and 185 other voters in the November 20 election, the Election Commission said in a statement.

In Nepal, people above the age of 18 are eligible to cast a vote in the elections. There will be 22,000 polling booths in 10,891 polling stations, according to the EC.

Nepal's ruling coalition government last month announced that the elections will be held on November 20 as proposed by the Election Commission.

The government was facing criticism for not declaring the election date even after the commission recommended a date.

The previous elections for the lower house and assemblies of the country's seven provinces were held in two phases on November 26 and December 7 in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said it has taken action against 1,23,624 candidates of the local polls held on May 13 for failing to submit the details of their election expenditure. Candidates of local polls failing to submit expense details will be fined ranging from Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 7,50,000, according to the Election Commission.

Nepal on May 13, 2022 held local level polls for 753 local bodies to elect 35,221 representatives.

