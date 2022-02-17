Berlin, Feb 17 (AP) A man fatally shot a woman and then killed himself in southwestern Germany on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police gave no other details of the deaths in Kirchheim unter Teck, southeast of Stuttgart. They also gave no immediate information on a possible motive.

Also Read | TERI Summit 2022: India Has Walked the Talk on Commitments To Deal With Climate Change, Says PM Narendra Modi.

But they said in a tweet that there was no danger to the public.

Regional broadcaster SWR reported that the shooting happened at a shopping centre. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Won’t Be Able to Save Himself Despite Using State’s Power, Says Maryam Nawaz.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)