Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday (local time) named two Indian-American members, Tarun Chhabra and Sumona Guha, while announcing additional members of their White House National Security Council (NSC).

Guha was named as Senior Director for South Asia, while Chhabra was named to become Senior Director for Technology and National Security of Biden administration's NSC.

Guha served as the co-chair of the South Asia foreign policy working group on the Biden-Harris campaign and also serves on the transition's State Department Agency Review Team. She is also the Senior Vice President at Albright Stonebridge Group, and is a graduate of Johns Hopkins and Georgetown University.

She previously served in the US State Department as a Foreign Service Officer and later, on the Secretary of State's policy planning staff where she focused on South Asia. She also served as Special Advisor for national security affairs to Biden when he was the vice president during the Obama-Biden administration.

Born in Tennessee and raised in Louisiana, Chhabra is a senior fellow at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University. He was previously a Fellow with the Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution and a Visiting Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania's Perry World House.

Chhabra served on the National Security Council staff as Director for Strategic Planning and Director for Human Rights and National Security Issues during the Obama-Biden administration, and also served as a speechwriter to the Secretary of Defense at the pentagon.

Chhabra is a first-generation American and a graduate of Stanford University, Oxford University, and Harvard Law School.

Other additional members named in the Biden-Harris' NSC included Yohannes Abraham, Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary, Sasha Baker, Senior Director for Strategic Planning, Ariana Berengaut, Senior Advisor to the National Security Advisor, Tanya Bradsher, Senior Director for Partnerships and Global Engagement, Rebecca Brocato, Senior Director for Legislative Affairs, Shanthi Kalathil, Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights, Emily Horne, Senior Director for Press and NSC Spokesperson, Juan Gonzalez, Senior Director for Western Hemisphere and more.

The NSC's primary role is to advise and assist the President on national security and foreign policies, and to coordinate those policies across government agencies. The staff members announced today will, under the direction of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, help Biden and Harris keep the nation safe and secure.

"The National Security Council plays a critical role in keeping our nation safe and secure. These crisis-tested, deeply experienced public servants will work tirelessly to protect the American people and restore America's leadership in the world. They will ensure that the needs of working Americans are front and centre in our national security policymaking, and our country will be better for it," said President-elect Joe Biden.

"This outstanding team of dedicated public servants will be ready to hit the ground running on day one to address the transnational challenges facing the American people -- from climate to cyber. They reflect the very best of our nation and they have the knowledge and experience to help build our nation back better for all Americans," said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.Several Indian-Americans have been assigned at key positions in the incoming administration, with the recent being Sabrina Singh as Deputy Press Secretary to Harris. (ANI)

