At least seven people were injured after shots were fired at a gathering in Arizona’s Yuma, police said. When cops arrived at the gathering, they found several people injured. The victims were transported to hospital for treatment. As yet, no suspect is in custody. Texas Mall Shooting: Nine Dead, Seven Injured in Mass Shooting in Allen (Watch Video).

Arizona Shooting

At least 7 people shot at gathering in Yuma, Arizona, police say. Suspect not in custody — BNO News (@BNONews) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)