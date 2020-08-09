Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 9 (Sputnik/ANI): At least two people were killed, and five others were injured in a blast in Kabul, media reported on Sunday, citing a police spokesman.

According to Tolo News broadcaster, the police detected an explosive device but failed to defuse it.

Also Read | ISKON to Celebrate Janmashtami on August 12: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the attack. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)