Beijing, September 18: A bus overturned on an expressway in southwestern China on Sunday, leaving 27 people dead and injuring 20 others, police said.

The early morning accident was in Sandu county, which is southeast of the city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, a brief police statement said. China Bus Accident: 27 Killed After Bus Overturns on Expressway.

The bus had 47 people on board and the injured were being treated. No other information was immediately released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)