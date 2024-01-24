World News | 39 People Killed in Building Fire in China

Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Beijing/Nanchang, Jan 24 (PTI) At least 39 people were killed in a building fire in east China's Jiangxi province on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at approximately 3 pm from a street shop in the Yushui district of Xinyu, the local fire response emergency headquarters was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Also Read | UK: Doctor Onboard Responds to Mid-Air Medical Emergency, Saves Life of Elderly Woman Using Flight Attendant's Apple Watch, Know How.

Rescue efforts have ended, it said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered steps to curb repeated occurrence of safety accidents, the report said.

Also Read | Plane Crash in Russia: Russian Military Aircraft Carrying Ukrainian Prisoners of War Crashes in Belgorod Region (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)