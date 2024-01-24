World News | 39 People Killed in Building Fire in China

Agency News PTI| Jan 24, 2024 06:42 PM IST
Beijing/Nanchang, Jan 24 (PTI) At least 39 people were killed in a building fire in east China's Jiangxi province on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at approximately 3 pm from a street shop in the Yushui district of Xinyu, the local fire response emergency headquarters was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Rescue efforts have ended, it said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered steps to curb repeated occurrence of safety accidents, the report said.

    Beijing/Nanchang, Jan 24 (PTI) At least 39 people were killed in a building fire in east China's Jiangxi province on Wednesday.

    The fire broke out at approximately 3 pm from a street shop in the Yushui district of Xinyu, the local fire response emergency headquarters was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

    Rescue efforts have ended, it said.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered steps to curb repeated occurrence of safety accidents, the report said.

    Rescue efforts have ended, it said.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered steps to curb repeated occurrence of safety accidents, the report said.

