Kabul [Afghanistan], March 23 (ANI): Kabul's department of security has said that over the last year, 3,927 people have been arrested for various types of crimes, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported.

The majority of the individuals have been arrested on charges of drug dealing, kidnapping and robbery.

A spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalild Zadran, while speaking at a press conference to report annual activities, said some weapons and ammunition as well as narcotics were seized from detainees.

"Within the last year in Kabul, we had 156 murder cases, for which 236 people have been detained. We had 553 cases of house robberies and also robberies of motorists. 901 people have been arrested in connection with those," Zadran said.

According to the officials, 236 people have been arrested on charges of committing murder, 66 people have been arrested on charges of terrorist activities, 901 people have been arrested on charges of robbery, 1,836 people have been arrested on charges of land acquisition, bribe and family violences, 888 people have been arrested on charges of drug dealing, according to TOLO News reported.

Officials said that the rate of criminal cases has dropped compared to previous years.

"We have our documents. There were days when 15 cars would have been stolen in one day even in one PD. We now have many such days when cars have been stolen in Kabul," said Abdul Samad, an officer of the Kabul security department.

"We have experienced a lot of military training. We will serve our people day and night," said Abdul Bari.

Zadran called on the residents to cooperate with the security forces.

The Islamic Emirate's spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, meanwhile said that an operation was conducted on a Daesh sanctuary in Butkhak square in PD12 of Kabul and three Daesh members were killed.

No civilians or Islamic Emirate forces were killed in the operation and some weapons and ammunition were seized, according to Mujahid.

He said Daesh fighters were planning attacks on holy places in Kabul during the holy month of Ramadan, but their plans had been thwarted, TOLO News reported. (ANI)

