Kabul [Afghanistan], August 12 (ANI): One child was killed and 45 others were injured after a mini-bus overturned in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

Ahmad Noor Omarzai, a medical professional at a local hospital, shared the information regarding the incident. The accident occurred in the Imam Sahib district of Afghanistan on Wednesday evening and claimed the life of a child and injured 45 others, including women and children, Khaama Press reported citing a Taliban-appointed health official.

The official said that some of the injured people were taken to hospital and were currently in critical condition, Khaama Press reported. Meanwhile, Taliban-appointed provincial police spokesperson Jumadin Khaksar confirmed the incident.

Khaksar said that the victims were travelling to attend a wedding party when their mini-bus overturned on the road, causing multiple injuries, particularly among children and women, according to Khaama Press. The official further said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

According to the experts, the deteriorating condition of roads, coupled with reckless driving and inadequate safety measures on congested highways, seems to be the primary reason for Afghanistan's high rate of road accidents, Khaama Press reported.

Furthermore, reports have indicated that more than 400 people have lost their lives in the accidents in the past three months.

Earlier on Sunday, at least six people were killed, and two others injured in a traffic accident in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Sunday, officials said, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that six people were killed as a car collided with a vehicle in Kabul. As per the news report, six people died, and two others suffered injuries when a car collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction in the Qara Bagh district of Kabul on Sunday. (ANI)

