Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Wang Yu, the Ambassador of China. (Photo Credit: Abdul Qahar Balkhi Twitter)

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu on Saturday and discussed bilateral relations and trade.

"Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi met with China's ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, on Saturday, the foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding the two discussed bilateral relations and trade," Tolo News tweeted.

Also Read | Mexico Road Accident: Almost 20 People Dead After Truck Rams Several Cars on Highway Connecting Mexico City, Puebla.

Last month, the Taliban said Beijing has provided USD 1 million to Afghanistan and has promised additional humanitarian aid worth USD 5 million.

Meanwhile, Chinese FM urged the US and the West to lift sanctions on the country.

Also Read | Decreased Mask Use, Waning Immunity For Those Vaccinated Trigger For Increasing COVID-19 Cases in Northern Hemisphere.

The meeting came amid Taliabn's repeated appeal for wider international recognition. China is among the very few which seem to have started engaging with the outfit. Other members of the international community are taking a wait and watch approach. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)