Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Kazakh ambassador to Kabul on Sunday and discussed issues regarding trade relations between both countries.

"Today the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of IEA Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Kazakh Ambassador Alimkhan Esengildiev. Muttaqi and the Ambassador stressed upon enhancing trade & made a commitment about expanding bilateral cooperation in commerce," Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.

"Ambassador also praised the security in Kabul & announced delivering humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," the spokesperson said in a subsequent tweet.

Muttaqi also met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu and discussed issues regarding bilateral relations and coordinating humanitarian assistance to the troubled country.

After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, China has emerged as one of the few countries that are engaging with the outfit. Meanwhile, the Taliban regime is looking to China for major investments in the future.

It is been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

