Rafah (Egypt), Jan 29 (AP) Hundreds of aid trucks rumble each day from Egypt to Israel for inspection before heading into the Gaza Strip. The goal is to send 600 aid trucks to Gaza daily, as outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

Egyptian officials said Tuesday that 320 aid trucks, including 10 fuel trucks, entered the Kerem Shalom and Al Ouga crossings with Israel. After security checks, they're unloaded in Gaza where humanitarian organisations on the ground receive the supplies for distribution throughout the territory.

Egypt's governor of North Sinai, Khaled Megawer, told reporters in front of the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday that there are no hurdles from Egypt's side that could keep the aid from reaching Gaza and said repairs are underway to reopen the Rafah border crossing “within days” for Palestinians seeking to cross into Egypt.

Over a dozen aid trucks were parked Tuesday some 50 km from the Rafah Gate, preparing to cross. Others near the gate carried oranges, bananas, and blankets among other items.

Ibrahim Mahmoud, a driver waiting to drive in tons of flour, told the AP that Israeli authorities is turning away closed container trucks without reason. However, he believes it's easier for them to inspect and unload open trucks carrying aid on visible wooden pallets. (AP)

