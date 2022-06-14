Islamabad [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): Pakistan's former military leader Pervez Musharraf, who has been hospitalized for the last three weeks due to health-related complications, is set to return home from self-imposed exile, the Voice of America (VOA) reported.

However, the exact date of his arrival in Pakistan was not immediately disclosed.

Officials in Pakistan are making arrangements to allow the return of the 79-year-old former general, highly placed government sources told VOA.

An air ambulance will bring Musharraf back from a Dubai hospital given the consent of his family and doctors, the report added.

Since 2016, Musharraf has been living in the UAE when he was allowed to travel abroad on bail for medical treatment. At the time, he was being tried in Pakistan on treason charges which got later overturned by a high court ruling.

Last week, media reports started doing rounds about his deteriorating health of Musharraf.

On Twitter, Musharaf's family refuted reports that he is on the ventilator and said he is going through a difficult stage of recovery as his organs are malfunctioning.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," his family said in a Twitter post.

The aliment Musharaf is called Amyloidosis. It is a rare form of condition caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

The build-up of amyloid proteins (deposits) can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly. Without treatment, this can lead to organ failure, according to National Health Service, UK. Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the general should face "no obstacle" for him to return home in view of his ill health.

"Past events should not be allowed to stand in the way. May Allah help him recover so he can spend his remaining life with dignity," Asif tweeted on Saturday.

Musharaf seized power in a bloodless military coup in 1999, ousting the then-elected government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He later declared himself president and went on to rule Pakistan until after his political allies lost the 2008 general elections, forcing him to step down to avoid impeachment by the new parliament. (ANI)

