Canton Township (US), Mar 2 (AP) A sport-utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people Friday afternoon, police said.

The vehicle did not smash into the Canton Township store's main entrance but near the pharmacy around 1:30 pm local time.

"She went in about 45 feet," Chief Chad Baugh told WXYZ-TV, referring to the driver. "We know there's a number of injuries, probably up to about five injuries right now, including a 2- or 3-year-old child."

It wasn't immediately known what led to the crash or the conditions of the injured people.

WDIV-TV interviewed a woman in the parking lot who tearfully said she had rescued a child from a shopping cart.

"She was making little tiny noises. She was really hurt," Lisa Iller said. "I thought her mom was under the shelves or something."

Video posted on social media showed the aftermath, with a black SUV inside the store and numerous people milling around. Merchandise was scattered across the floor. By early evening, crews were working to remove the vehicle.

"It was chaotic. Everybody was frantic,” shopper Lisa Peacock said of the crash. "It is a busy time of the day. More moms than anything, doing their shopping before they pick up their other children from school." (AP)

