Cairo [Egypt], December 19 (ANI/WAM): The Arab League (AL) has called on ministries of education in Arab countries to adopt the 'Arab Reading Challenge' initiative, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, as a teaching curriculum and to support its dissemination and promotion.

This came during a speech delivered by Ambassadress Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Department at the AL, at a celebration marking the World Arabic Language Day.

She affirmed that the initiative represents a pioneering knowledge and cultural project that contributes to promoting the Arabic language, calling for the investment in initiatives supporting the Arabic language to confront the challenges facing cultural identity.

Abu Ghazaleh stressed the need to focus on research related to developing Arabic language education, affirming that the Arabic language represents the vessel of the Arab nation's heritage and identity. (ANI/WAM)

