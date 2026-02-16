Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 16 (ANI): Representatives elected in Bangladesh's 13th Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) are set to be sworn in as members of parliament (MPs) on Tuesday, though uncertainty remains over whether they will also take a second oath as members of a proposed constitutional reform council, according to Prothom Alo.

The Jatiya Sangsad secretariat has completed preparations for both the parliamentary oath in the morning and the swearing-in of the cabinet later in the afternoon at the south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Also Read | ‘Tehran’ Producer Dana Eden Found Dead in Athens While Filming Season 4, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Murder Rumours.

However, questions remain about whether the constitutional reform council will be formed immediately to implement the proposals in the July National Charter, Prothom Alo reported.

Multiple sources from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) told Prothom Alo that the party believes it is appropriate to adhere to the existing constitution, which provides only for the swearing-in of MPs and contains no mention of a constitutional reform council or similar body.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit: Prime Minister to Travel to Israel on February 27-28, Focus on Defence, AI and Strategic Cooperation.

They argued that such an oath could only arise if it were incorporated into the constitution. The BNP also questioned the legal basis of the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order from the outset.

Following a referendum in which the 'Yes' vote prevailed, the Implementation Order stipulates that a constitutional reform council comprising representatives elected in the 13th parliamentary elections should now be formed.

Kaniz Moula, secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad secretariat, told Prothom Alo that the newly elected MPs are scheduled to take two oaths on February 17, one as members of Parliament and another as members of the constitutional reform council.

However, BNP sources said the party's 209 elected MPs, along with three from allied parties, are likely to take the oath as MPs but may decline to take the second oath. If that occurs, the council's formation could remain in limbo, Prothom Alo reported.

The BNP has expressed reservations about several constitutional reform proposals included in the July National Charter, including the method of forming a proposed upper house. The party had also outlined its own reform proposals in its election manifesto.

In contrast, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have voiced support for full implementation of the charter. Speaking to journalists in Kishoreganj on Sunday, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said a referendum had been held on the reforms and that they "must be accepted in full," adding that partial implementation would not be acceptable.

The July National Charter incorporates 84 reform proposals agreed upon after discussions between political parties and the former National Consensus Commission. Of these, 48 constitutional proposals were subject to referendum.

Implementation is structured in three stages. The first was the president's issuance of the Implementation Order on 13 November last year. The second was the referendum held on 12 February. With the 'Yes' vote prevailing, the third stage now calls for the formation of a constitutional reform council made up of MPs to implement the approved proposals.

Key proposals include reducing certain unilateral powers of the prime minister, expanding the president's authority in specific appointments, establishing a bicameral legislature, and incorporating procedures for appointing members of constitutional bodies directly into the constitution, Prothom Alo reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)