Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh recorded 813 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 525,723 with 7,849 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 16,608 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 470,405 including 883 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.49 percent and recovery rate is 89.48 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

