Minsk (Belarus), Aug 11 (AP) The Belarusian Interior Ministry says one protester has died in clashes with police in the capital Minsk.

Ministry spokesman Alexander Lastovsky said the victim was part of a crowd of people protesting results of Sunday's presidential election. The protester intended to throw an explosive device, but it blew up in his hand and killed him, Lastovsky said.

The death came as thousands of people protested in Belarus for a second straight night Monday after official results from weekend elections — dismissed by the opposition as a sham — gave an overwhelming victory to authoritarian

President Alexander Lukashenko, extending his 26-year rule until 2025.

Lukashenko responded with a tough crackdown on demonstrations, .deriding the opposition as “sheep” manipulated by foreign masters.

Dozens were injured and thousands detained hours after Sunday's vote, when police brutally broke up mostly young protesters with tear gas, water cannons and flash-bang grenades and beat them with truncheons.

Rights activists said one person died after being run over by a police truck — which the authorities denied.

Election officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80% of the vote, while opposition challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya got 10%.

Tsikhanouskaya submitted a formal request for a recount to the Central Election Commission.

After submitting the request, both Tsikhanouskaya and her spokeswoman remained unreachable.

Upon leaving the commission's headquarters she said “I have made a decision, I must be with my children.”

It was unclear if her statement meant that she was heading abroad to reunite with her children, whom she had earlier sent to an unspecified European country after receiving threats.

On Monday evening, scattered groups of opposition supporters began gathering in downtown Minsk, chanting “Freedom!” and “Long live Belarus!”

A heavy police contingent blocked central squares and avenues, moving quickly to disperse protesters and detained dozens.

Later, about 1,000 protesters gathered near a big shopping mall in downtown Minsk, and police used flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets to disperse them.(AP)

