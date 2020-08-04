Thimpu [Bhutan], Aug 4 (ANI): Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on Tuesday wished for a speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was recently tested COVID-19 positive.

Taking to Twitter, Dorji said, "My best wishes to H.E. Shri Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs of India, for a speedy and complete recovery."

Also Read | ECI Asks Political Parties to Give Suggestions Till August 11, 2020 Regarding Election Campaigns: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

On August 2, Shah tweeted, "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done."

He is currently undergoing treatment in Medanta hospital in Gurugram. (ANI)

Also Read | Lord Ram Images Not to be Beamed at New York's Times Square Tomorrow, Ad Company Contends With Muslim Group's Plea: Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)