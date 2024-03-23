Thimphu [Bhutan], March 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with his Bhutanese counterpart, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, here on Saturday morning.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital.

Speaking to ANI prior to the inauguration of the hospital, Bhutan PM Tobgay said, "In a while, Prime Minister (Modi) is going to inaugurate this wonderful hospital. The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital has been fully funded by the Government of India."

"This is going to go a long way in improving the lives of the Bhutanese while especially ensuring the good health of our mothers and children," he told ANI.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi announced a substantial assistance package of 10,000 crores for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, further solidifying the bond between the two countries.

Prime Minister Tobgay lauded this gesture, hailing Prime Minister Modi as a "friend and elder brother" whose visit to Bhutan was warmly received by its citizens.

"Bhutan was honoured to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day state visit to our country. The visit could not have gone any better. He was welcomed with an open heart by every citizen of Bhutan. And this visit, this historic visit, is going to further strengthen the already strong relations between our two countries and our people," PM Tobgay added.

"I also join the entire country, all the people of Bhutan, in congratulating my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for receiving the highest civilian award in the country. And he's the first foreign leader to have received it. So we are very proud and happy as we celebrate with all the people of India this honour bestowed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Meanwhile, Bhutan's Minister for Health, Tandin Wangchuk, underscored the symbolic significance of the hospital's inauguration by Prime Minister Modi, as he described it as a demonstration of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

"All these facilities you see here were built with the assistance of and in partnership with the Government of India," Minister Wangchuk told ANI, highlighting the collaborative efforts that form the bedrock of the strong bilateral relationship.

PM Modi arrived on a two-day state visit to Bhutan on Friday, March 22. (ANI)

