World News | Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Makes Brief Stopover in Kathmandu, Tours Heritage Sites

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk made a brief stopover in Kathmandu on his way back from India. The King visited two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Swoyambhunath Stupa and Bauddhanath Stupa. He performed rituals at Swoyambhunath, while his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, stayed behind at the airport.

Agency News ANI| Dec 06, 2024 04:18 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Makes Brief Stopover in Kathmandu, Tours Heritage Sites
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar (Photo: X/ @king_jigme)

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 6 (ANI): Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk made a brief stopover in Kathmandu and visited two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Swoyambhu and Bauddhanath Stupa.

The King arrived in Kathmandu at approximately 9:50 AM (local time) and spent about two hours at Swoyambhunath Stupa, also known as the 'Monkey Temple.' During his visit, King Jigme Khesar engaged in rituals at the temple, which is located atop a hill. The King was received by Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Says India, Japan and Taiwan Can Create Something 'Potentially Important' in Semiconductor Sector.

While King Jigme Khesar toured the heritage sites, Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk remained at the airport. The royal couple was en route to Bhutan following their visit to India. Their stopover in Kathmandu was part of their journey back to Bhutan, with plans to board a Druk Air flight at around 2:40 PM (local time), concluding their personal visit.

Ahead of the King's arrival, security arrangements in Kathmandu were heightened. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit was purely private, with no official meetings or appointments scheduled during the brief stay.

Also Read | Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Hit 6-Month Mark in Space, Here's What NASA Doing To Bring Them Back on Earth From ISS.

Earlier, The King of Bhutan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions during the King's visit, with a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the talks on Thursday, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to its enduring friendship and cooperation with Bhutan, ensuring support for Bhutan's socio-economic development.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed the regular high-level visits and consultations covering diverse sectors of cooperation.The King of Bhutan Wangchuck, and the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, were on an official visit to India from December 5-6. They were accompanied by the Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering, and senior officials Bhutan government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

World News | Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Makes Brief Stopover in Kathmandu, Tours Heritage Sites

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk made a brief stopover in Kathmandu on his way back from India. The King visited two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Swoyambhunath Stupa and Bauddhanath Stupa. He performed rituals at Swoyambhunath, while his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, stayed behind at the airport.

Agency News ANI| Dec 06, 2024 04:18 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Makes Brief Stopover in Kathmandu, Tours Heritage Sites
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar (Photo: X/ @king_jigme)

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 6 (ANI): Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk made a brief stopover in Kathmandu and visited two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Swoyambhu and Bauddhanath Stupa.

The King arrived in Kathmandu at approximately 9:50 AM (local time) and spent about two hours at Swoyambhunath Stupa, also known as the 'Monkey Temple.' During his visit, King Jigme Khesar engaged in rituals at the temple, which is located atop a hill. The King was received by Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Says India, Japan and Taiwan Can Create Something 'Potentially Important' in Semiconductor Sector.

While King Jigme Khesar toured the heritage sites, Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk remained at the airport. The royal couple was en route to Bhutan following their visit to India. Their stopover in Kathmandu was part of their journey back to Bhutan, with plans to board a Druk Air flight at around 2:40 PM (local time), concluding their personal visit.

Ahead of the King's arrival, security arrangements in Kathmandu were heightened. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit was purely private, with no official meetings or appointments scheduled during the brief stay.

Also Read | Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Hit 6-Month Mark in Space, Here's What NASA Doing To Bring Them Back on Earth From ISS.

Earlier, The King of Bhutan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions during the King's visit, with a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the talks on Thursday, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to its enduring friendship and cooperation with Bhutan, ensuring support for Bhutan's socio-economic development.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed the regular high-level visits and consultations covering diverse sectors of cooperation.The King of Bhutan Wangchuck, and the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, were on an official visit to India from December 5-6. They were accompanied by the Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering, and senior officials Bhutan government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Agency News ANI| Dec 06, 2024 04:18 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Makes Brief Stopover in Kathmandu, Tours Heritage Sites
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar (Photo: X/ @king_jigme)

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 6 (ANI): Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk made a brief stopover in Kathmandu and visited two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Swoyambhu and Bauddhanath Stupa.

The King arrived in Kathmandu at approximately 9:50 AM (local time) and spent about two hours at Swoyambhunath Stupa, also known as the 'Monkey Temple.' During his visit, King Jigme Khesar engaged in rituals at the temple, which is located atop a hill. The King was received by Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Says India, Japan and Taiwan Can Create Something 'Potentially Important' in Semiconductor Sector.

While King Jigme Khesar toured the heritage sites, Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk remained at the airport. The royal couple was en route to Bhutan following their visit to India. Their stopover in Kathmandu was part of their journey back to Bhutan, with plans to board a Druk Air flight at around 2:40 PM (local time), concluding their personal visit.

Ahead of the King's arrival, security arrangements in Kathmandu were heightened. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit was purely private, with no official meetings or appointments scheduled during the brief stay.

Also Read | Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Hit 6-Month Mark in Space, Here's What NASA Doing To Bring Them Back on Earth From ISS.

Earlier, The King of Bhutan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions during the King's visit, with a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the talks on Thursday, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to its enduring friendship and cooperation with Bhutan, ensuring support for Bhutan's socio-economic development.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed the regular high-level visits and consultations covering diverse sectors of cooperation.The King of Bhutan Wangchuck, and the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, were on an official visit to India from December 5-6. They were accompanied by the Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering, and senior officials Bhutan government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Cricket
500K+ searches
Live Cricket Score
500K+ searches
England vs New Zealand
200K+ searches
Live Score
200K+ searches
Aus vs Ind
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Artemis

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Cricket
500K+ searches
Live Cricket Score
500K+ searches
England vs New Zealand
200K+ searches
Live Score
200K+ searches
Aus vs Ind
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah