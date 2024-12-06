Mumbai, December 6: NASA Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, often referred to as the "stranded astronauts," completed six months in space on Thursday, December 5, with two months remaining on their extended mission. The pair, who launched into space on June 5 aboard Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule, have been living and working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) ever since. The mission, initially planned to be shorter, has been prolonged after NASA encountered engine problems and helium leaks with the Starliner capsule. As a result, the capsule was deemed too unsafe for a return journey.

Despite the setbacks, both Wilmore and Williams have seamlessly integrated into the ISS crew, assisting with science experiments and daily chores, including repairing a broken toilet, vacuuming air vents, and watering plants. Williams, who took over as station commander in September, and Wilmore have demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout their mission. Their return to Earth has been postponed until February following the resolution of the capsule's issues. Sunita Williams’ Thanksgiving 2024 Diet in Space Includes Smoked Turkey, Brussels Sprout and More As India-Origin American NASA Astronaut Shows Off Traditional Meal With Crew Members (Watch Video).

NASA's Steps to Bring Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

NASA is currently planning the return of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS) as part of its ongoing missions to maintain regular crew rotations and ensure the safety of astronauts. NASA is using the SpaceX Dragon capsule for their return, which is designed to safely transport astronauts from orbit back to Earth. The spacecraft, launched under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, will rendezvous with the ISS to pick up Williams and Wilmore, bringing them back home after completing their respective duties. Sunita Williams Health Declining at ISS? Stuck in Space, India-Origin Astronaut Looks Much Thinner Than Usual in Photos; NASA Addresses Health Concerns.

The return process involves multiple steps, including the undocking of the Dragon capsule from the ISS, which will then re-enter Earth's atmosphere. NASA’s plans to bring Williams and Wilmore home also include extensive pre-flight training for the astronauts and post-return medical checks to ensure their health and readiness for life back on Earth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).