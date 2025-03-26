Hanover [Germany], March 26 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest rally in Hanover, Germany, to mark the 77th anniversary of Pakistan's occupation of Balochistan.

Activists at the event highlighted the ongoing human rights abuses in the region, using speeches, placards, and slogans to call attention to the plight of the Baloch people. They specifically condemned the detention of Baloch leaders such as Mahrang Baloch, Bebagr, Bebo, and others, demanding their immediate release.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 26: Keira Knightley, Shaheer Sheikh, Nancy Pelosi and Kedar Jadhav - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 26.

Prominent BNM leaders, including Sharhassan, Nadeem Saleem, Sadiq Saeed, and Rahman Baloch, addressed the crowd, emphasising that Balochistan remains an occupied nation. They reminded attendees that Balochistan was annexed by Pakistan on March 27, 1948, following a military invasion, and that the Baloch people have faced oppression ever since. Despite these challenges, the speakers reaffirmed the Baloch people's unwavering commitment to their struggle for independence.

The rally also condemned the recent escalation of state violence in Quetta, particularly the March 22 attack on a peaceful sit-in on Sariab Road, where protestors were demanding the recovery of missing persons. The attack, carried out by Pakistani forces, resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to dozens more. Participants noted that medical assistance was obstructed and public property was damaged, calling the actions a clear example of state terrorism.

Also Read | Block Layoffs: Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Fintech Firm To Lay Off up to 1,000 Employees Amid Reorganisation.

Looking back at Balochistan's history, the speakers reminded the audience that the Baloch struggle for independence dates to the 19th century, including the martyrdom of Khan Baloch Mehrab Khan in 1839. Balochistan declared independence from Britain on August 11, 1947, but Pakistan, through a combination of diplomatic pressure and deceit, forced the region's annexation. Despite the Balochistan Parliament's rejection of accession in December 1947, Pakistan launched a military operation in March 1948 to occupy the region.

The speakers concluded the rally by reiterating that March 27 is observed by the Baloch people as a Black Day, marking their resistance against Pakistani rule. They called on the international community to speak out against Pakistan's human rights violations and support the Baloch people's fight for independence.

This comes amidst the detention of Baloch leaders and activists such as Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, Lala Wahab and many others during a peaceful protest in Quetta. Activists in Balochistan have consistently held protests and campaigns to highlight the region's marginalisation. In retaliation, authorities have carried out severe crackdowns, frequently resulting in the arrest of Baloch leaders and activists.

Balochistan has endured ongoing and severe human rights abuses in Pakistan, including reports of killings, sexual violence, and forced displacements. Despite the region's wealth of natural resources, local communities see few benefits. Restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and movement remain widespread, and the international community has offered limited attention to the suffering of the Baloch people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)