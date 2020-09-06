Austin [US], September 6 (ANI): Several boats sank in Lake Travis, Texas, during a support rally for US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time"

"TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink," CNN reported quoting the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

A senior public information officer told CNN that officials responded to "many emergency calls for boats in distress" and confirmed that several have sunk.

According to CNN, more than 2,600 people planned to attend the event.

No injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

