St Petersburg (Florida), Apr 26 (AP) A bomb threat note found on Friday on a plane at a Florida airport prompted the evacuation of the aircraft and a temporary closure but no explosives were found, officials said.

A flight attendant on Allegiant Airways Flight 2006, heading from the St Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport to Cincinnati, Ohio, found the note about a bomb threat on a bathroom door, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office officials said. The pilot then stopped the plane and evacuated passengers on the tarmac.

Deputies were investigating the bomb threat, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The threat came as recent polling by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that fewer Americans report feeling safe about flying this year. (AP)

