Copenhagen, April 3: Two bomb threats led to a brief lockdown of the Norwegian parliament on Wednesday, while lawmakers continued debate inside. Heavily armed police were posted outside the assembly and the surrounding streets was cordoned off. Bomb sniffing dogs were seen in action outside the building.

The 169-member Storting was reopened after a bit more than two hours. A senior police officer, Sven Bjelland said authorities were “confident that it is now safe”. During the lockdown, the Storting administration told lawmakers and staff by text message that “we have no indication that it is dangerous to be inside the Storting”, Norwegian media reported. Bomb Threat to Ram Mandir: 21-Year-Old Man Held in Bihar for Threatening To Blow Up Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl, who took part in a debate on Wednesday morning, said it was “unpleasant and unacceptable” that bomb threats were directed at parliament, adding the Norwegian security service PST also was involved. Bjelland earlier had said that one of the threats was received on Tuesday evening but was deemed not to be credible, while the second was sent Wednesday to police in Oslo. He declined to give details. Mumbai Bomb Threat: Man Held for Bomb Hoax Call To Blow Up Dadar and Kalyan Railway Stations

“There is a difference in the severity of the two threats,” Bjelland said, adding police knew who sent the threat Tuesday. No one has been arrested, he added.

