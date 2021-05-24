London, May 24: Boris Johnson is among the many whose wedding plans were delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and it seems the UK Prime Minister and fiancee Carrie Symonds have finally settled on a date for their big day.

Johnson, whose divorce from Indian-origin lawyer-author Marina Wheeler concluded last year, is to marry for the third time on July 30 next year, according to ‘The Sun' newspaper.

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, based at their Downing Street flat, were engaged in late 2019 and together have a one-year-old son, Wilfred. The newspaper said the couple have sent out save-the-date cards to family and friends for a lavish bash next July, which marks a popular summer wedding period in the UK. Priti Patel Denies UK Had 'Herd Immunity' Plan at Start of COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Details of exactly where the couple will say 'I do' remain a closely guarded secret, but pals say they are waiting until next year for a big celebration to be on the safe side,” 'The Sun' reports. A spokesperson for the couple declined to comment on a “private family event”.

Previously, asked if he was planning a summer wedding, Johnson had told the newspaper: “The wedding industry is certainly gonna come roaring back in common with many other sectors of the economy.”

Current rules allow weddings to take place in England with a restricted number of guests able to join in the celebrations. If the lockdown roadmap goes ahead as planned, it is expected that all restrictions would be lifted by June 21.

