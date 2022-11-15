Nairobi, Nov 15 (AP) A multi-story residential building under construction collapsed Tuesday in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. There was no immediate official word on any casualties.

Construction workers are feared trapped under the rubble and rescue operations have begun.

Also Read | Russia Launches Fresh Airstrikes Against Ukrainian Cities Days After Withdrawing Troops From Kherson, Several Areas Suffer Power Cuts (Watch Video).

A report in the local media cited residents of the Kasarani suburb who said the building was showing signs of weakness, with cracks visible.

A construction worker who spoke to the local Daily Nation newspaper said government officials earlier on Tuesday inspected the construction site and asked workers to leave. But the site foreman told the workers to continue, it reported.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden Review India-US Strategic Partnership in Bali.

Witnesses said several people who were injured during the collapse are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Building collapses are common in Nairobi, where housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.

After eight buildings collapsed and killed 15 people in Kenya in 2015, the presidency ordered an audit of all the country's buildings to see if they were up to code. The National Construction Authority found that 58% of the buildings in Nairobi were unfit for habitation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)