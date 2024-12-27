Balochistan [Pakistan], December 27(ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned the catastrophic surge in cancer cases due to uranium mining, hazardous waste disposal, and unchecked environmental degradation in the regions of Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa Sharif, and the surrounding areas of Koh-e-Sulaiman.

In a post on X, the BYC stated that the toxic waste, filled with radioactive materials, has infiltrated the region's water, soil, and air, leading to an alarming rise in lung, liver, blood, and skin cancers. Despite scientific evidence linking uranium radiation to severe health risks, authorities have continuously failed to implement safety protocols or adhere to international health and environmental standards.

The situation has grown even more dire due to a lack of essential healthcare infrastructure. The region is critically underserved with no cancer hospitals, diagnostic centres, or proper medical facilities, which has left thousands without proper care. Without access to timely diagnosis and treatment, many residents are left to suffer and die needlessly.

Furthermore, the BYC highlighted that the region grapples with the absence of clean water facilities, further exacerbating the public health crisis. Waterborne diseases, in addition to cancer, now threaten the local population. The people of Dera Ghazi Khan and Koh-e-Sulaiman are not only battling cancer but are also dealing with daily health risks from contaminated water.

This humanitarian crisis demands immediate attention from both the national government and international bodies. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has called on the global community, including the United Nations and agencies like WHO and UNICEF, to recognize the ongoing environmental and health crisis as part of the broader Baloch genocide.

BYC said, "The people of this region are suffering, and this suffering is entirely preventable. The delay in addressing these issues is not just an oversight--it is a failure of governance and a disregard for human life. Immediate action is not just necessary; it is imperative."

The government must act swiftly to establish cancer treatment centres, and clean water systems, and enforce strict environmental protection regulations. Failure to address these issues will only continue to condemn the people of this region to unnecessary suffering and death. (ANI)

