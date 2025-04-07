Ottawa, April 7: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined the Hindu community at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations and extended his warm wishes for the festival. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram.

Sharing a post on X on Sunday (local time), Carney wrote, "Joined Hindu community members at the @BAPS_Toronto Mandir yesterday for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations. Thank you for sharing your traditions and culture with me. Happy Ram Navami!" Cabinet minister Anita Anand shared pictures of Carney visiting the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Sharing a post on X, she wrote, "So pleased to welcome @MarkJCarney on his first visit to @baps_toronto to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. A very Happy Ram Navami!"

Mark Carney Visits BAPS Temple on Ram Navami

Notably, Carney's visit to the temple comes just ahead of the federal elections, set to take place on April 28. Meanwhile, reacting to Carney's visit to the temple, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, expressed concerns about the challenges faced by the community and highlighted the "underrepresentation" of Hindus. The organisation further emphasised the impact of rising anti-Hindu sentiment, particularly due to separatist groups and called on the upcoming government to address these critical issues.

In a post on X, it wrote, "The past few years have posed significant challenges for the Hindu community, which numbers over a million. Known for abiding by rules and laws, Hindus seamlessly assimilate into the cultures they move to. Despite being among the highest earners and leading successful lives, they maintain a low profile and often refrain from engaging in political decisions. This sometimes leads to underrepresentation, leaving the community vulnerable." The post added, "The recent surge in anti-Hindu sentiment, fueled by rising separatist groups, has deeply affected every Hindu Canadian. Addressing these pressing issues will be a critical focus for the upcoming government."

