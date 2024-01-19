Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Miami, Jan 19 (AP) A cargo plane made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff, an airline spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely Thursday night “after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure," the spokesperson for Atlas Air said in a statement Friday. “The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA.”

Also Read | Middle East Crisis: Iranian-Backed Houthis Launch Two Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles at US Ship Chem Ranger, No Injuries Reported.

Atlas will conduct an inspection to determine the cause, the spokesperson said.

Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the wing of a plane near the airport while in flight.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped by Airbnb Guest in London, Accused Promised to Leave 'Good Reviews' for Her House.

Messages seeking comment were left Friday for the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)