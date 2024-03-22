World News | Casio Leads Way in Advancing Logical Mathematics Education with Scientific Calculators in Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], March 22 (ANI): Casio ships many products worldwide, including the 'Gakuhan' scientific calculator to expand Math education globally.

Supported by students, professors, and governments, Casio aims to enhance logical thinking skills among students through its 'Gakuhan' calculator.

Casio leads training efforts and contributes to the development of students' critical thinking abilities. Nigeria emerges as a promising frontier.

Casio Overseas Sales Division official, Koichi Danjo said, "Nigeria, with the largest GDP and population in Africa, and abundant resources, garners global attention for its economic growth. Recognizing Nigeria's potential, Casio is collaborating with the education ministry of Lagos, the largest state, to launch the 'Gakuhan' education project in 2022. This initiative integrates real scientific calculators into classroom learning. Building upon the success of the previous year, Casio is expanding its efforts by educating every mathematics teacher in Lagos state on effective teaching methods using scientific calculators. Casio is committed to developing widespread teacher education initiatives across Lagos state."

"When mathematical skill is enhanced, of course, it means logical thinking and problem-solving skills are fostered as well. We hope that many talented people will be fostered as much as possible in Nigeria, and they will contribute to the country's growth," Danjo added.

Nigeria's Director Lagos State Education Resource Center, Akinlade Omolayo said, "CASIO Calculator is our baby project in the Education resource center. We have a CASIO Calculator Lab for science and mathematics students, and that is to drive home the perfect use of our calculator to ensure accuracy."

Casio's efforts extend beyond releasing scientific calculators to the market; the company is also committed to expanding education in logical thinking.

This initiative aims to contribute to the attainment of a brighter future worldwide. (ANI)

