Beijing, Feb 8 (PTI) China on Thursday expressed shock over the twin bomb explosions in Pakistan on the eve of elections and offered its support to its all weather ally in combating terrorism and safeguarding its stability.

Two devastating bomb blasts targeting election offices on Wednesday in the restive Balochistan province of Pakistan saw at least 30 people killed and more than 40 others injured.

“We are deeply shocked by and strongly condemn the attacks in Pakistan. We mourn for the victims and express our sympathies to their families and the injured,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here in response to a question about the blasts.

China opposes all forms of terrorism and firmly supports the Pakistani government and people in making relentless efforts to eradicate terrorism and safeguard the security and stability of the society, Wang said.

“You mentioned the general elections in Pakistan. This is the internal affair of Pakistan. As the all-weather strategic partner and iron-clad friend, we hope the general elections in Pakistan will be held in a smooth, steady, and safe manner,” he said.

Even as voting continued through Thursday ending at 5:00 pm Pakistan time, at least four policemen were killed and six others injured earlier in the day when unidentified gunmen set off a bomb and then opened fire at their vehicle deployed for election security in the edgy Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

The area is a former stronghold of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and has carried out multiple attacks targeting security forces in recent years.

