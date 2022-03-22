Beijing, Mar 22 (PTI) China's civil aviation regulator on Tuesday directed immediate launch of a two-week-long safety overhaul of the civil aviation sector after a passenger plane crashed a day earlier with 132 people aboard.

In addition to previous safety supervision and guidance, the safety overhaul aims to further strengthen the investigation of hidden dangers in the civil aviation sector to ensure the absolute safety of aviation operations and people's lives, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a circular.

The safety overhaul covers all regional air-traffic management bureaus, companies involved in civil aviation transport and general aviation, relevant service providers, airport operators, flight training organizations, among others.

During the overhaul, emphasis will be laid on areas such as professional team construction, the implementation of rules and standards, and the ability to ensure safety, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou on Monday, crashed into a mountainous area near Molang Village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou at 2:38 p.m., causing a mountain fire.

