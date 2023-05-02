Beijing [China], April 2 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will travel to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting to be held in Goa.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that at the meeting Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation.

The SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held on May 4 and 5 in Goa.

"At the meeting, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year's SCO summit," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Qin Gang will also visit Myanmar to deepen practical cooperation in various fields including economy and livelihood.

Qin Gang had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi and conveyed that the current state of the bilateral relationship was "abnormal" in the context of challenges especially that of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks for disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh following the actions of the Chinese Army which led to a standoff in May 2020.

Qin Gang was appointed China's new Foreign Minister in December last year.

China's Defence Minister General Li Shangfu was in Delhi last month to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting. (ANI)

