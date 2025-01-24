New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday shared insights on managing stress and achieving success in professional roles. Reflecting on his career as a diplomat and minister, he highlighted the "3 Cs of success" -- Contact, Chemistry, and Credibility.

While speaking at the launch event of author Shiv Khera's book 'Live While You're Alive', Jaishankar said, "As an EAM and as you can see, in an extreme case of stress, there were some takeaways I had. When I look at my responsibilities, now and also as a diplomat earlier - I have, over a period of time, tried to aspire to 3 Cs of success. One of course is Contact -- the more people you know, the greater your reach. The second C is Chemistry -- if you get along with people, they are more likely to do things for you. And the third is Credibility -- if you are known to be good on your words, when you tell people what can be done or what cannot be done, people take you seriously."

He added, "A lot of people would do things if you know them, they will certainly do things if they like you but most of all, they are likely to respond to you if you are straight, you are upfront."

Jaishankar also emphasised the importance of "normalising the abnormal" to navigate chronic stress.

He said, "Whatever you do, avoid chronic stress. But, avoiding chronic stress and being a minister don't go together. So, what do you do? My most honest answer is - you normalise the abnormal. You build your life around it, you de-stress it by making it in a way a part of your life. So, if your phone rings in it at 2 (in the night), you answer it and go back to sleep and get up at 6 or 7 and try to remember and hope what you said was right."

Meanwhile, Shiv Khera highlighted the growing impact of stress as a "silent killer," affecting health, relationships, and society at large. Speaking about his book, he emphasised the importance of "attitude" in overcoming challenges and managing stress.

While speaking with ANI, Khera said, "Today, stress has become a reality and it has become a silent killer and is destroying health, relationships, and society. My book talks about how under the same set of circumstances, some people break records. It is the attitude. Stress is normal and natural. We need to have the tools to handle stress and that is all the book is all about."

"Live while you are alive. Don't die before you are dead. Don't be a walking dead body. Take a break before you break down. The response is positive and the reaction is negative," said Khera , who is most renowned for his book 'You Can Win.'

Notably, over nine million copies of his books have been sold globally including his international bestseller "You Can Win" in 21 languages. (ANI)

