Islamabad [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): Pakistan's capital Islamabad has reported three more COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant, local media reported citing the health ministry on Wednesday.

With the recently surfaced cases, the total number of Omicron infections in the federal capital rose to 20, Geo News reported.

The first case of the Omicron variant in Islamabad was reported on December 25.

The National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, had confirmed that so far 75 cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in Pakistan, including 33 in Karachi where the first case was reported on December 13, 2021 while Lahore reported 13 cases, Geo News reported.

It further reported that apart from the new cases, 17 cases of the Omicron variant have so far been reported from Islamabad.

"Pakistan may experience the fifth wave of COVID-19 in the middle of February 2022 with the number of daily cases rising to 3,000 to 4,000," an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) told The News International. (ANI)

