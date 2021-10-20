Kathmandu [Nepal], October 20 (ANI): The death toll due to landslides and flooding following heavy rain in Nepal has gone up to 48, the National Emergency Operation Centre confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The operation centre said a total of 31 people have gone missing in the havoc that started on Sunday. The Eastern Nepal district of Ilam has recorded highest number of casualties at 11 followed by Doti with nine.

Humla, Panchthat and Dhankuta have recorded 6 deaths each, the NEOC stated in its updated data on Wednesday afternoon. Baitadi district has reported 4 deaths while Sunsari has recorded death of 2 people followed by Kalikot and Dadeldhura with one death each due to the landslide.

The flooding in residential areas of Pyuthan and Udaypur district has left one person dead in each district while 23 people have gone missing in Bajhang.

The National Emergency Operation Centre also has confirmed that 5 people have gone missing in Ilam district while one person is still unaccounted for in the landslide that hit the district.

Meteorologists have attributed activation of two weather systems at once for the change in weather pattern of the Himalayan Nation. Nepal has recently witnessed the joint impacts of low-pressure systems active in the Bay of Bengal and Central India now moving to the north side and the westerly wind system.

Western Nepal, especially Sudur Paschim province, has been badly affected due to the coming together of the two systems. The country has focused its attention on the relief and rescue of flood and landslide survivors following the heavy rain.

Through detailed assessment of loss and damage is yet to be done, the natural disaster is reported to have affected over 12 districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs has mobilised Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force for the relief and rescue in the needed areas.

Likewise, Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) has predicted rains in various parts of the country. Currently, light to moderate rains are occurring in some parts of Pradesh 1, 2 and Bagmati Pradesh and in one or two places of the rest of the country.

According to a weather bulletin issued on Wednesday morning, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy with chances of heavy rain in one or two places of Pradesh 1, 2, Bagmati Pradesh and Gandaki Pradesh and light to moderate rain in Karnali and Sudurpashchim Pradesh of the country.

Similarly, light to moderate snowfall is expected in some parts of high hilly central and eastern mountainous regions and in many places of western high hilly and mountainous area of the country.

Likewise, the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in a few places of Pradesh 1, 2 and Bagmati Pradesh with chances of light rain and in one or two places of the rest of the provinces tonight. The rain will also continue tomorrow and subside from Thursday, according to the Division. (ANI)

