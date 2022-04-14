Manila [Philippines], April 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the tropical storm Agaton that hit the Philippines has risen to 76 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

The number of people, who have faced negative consequences of the disaster, has exceeded 920,000 people.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2022: Indonesia's Capital Jakarta Bans Midnight Sale Due to COVID-19.

More than 162,000 have left their homes over the disaster, according to the NDRRMC.

Storm Agaton hit the country's eastern coast on Sunday, with winds reaching 60 kilometers (37 miles) per hour. Heavy rains caused landslides in a number of regions. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Namibia Suspends Poultry Imports From US After Bird Flu Outbreak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)