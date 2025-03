Lima (Peru), Mar 26 (AP) Peruvian President Dina Boluarte declared on Tuesday that the country will hold general elections one year from now to end years of instability; however, she did not say if she would be a contender.

The deeply unpopular Boularte said the April 2026 polls will elect a new president, 130 deputies and 60 senators. The bicameral election system has not been used since the early 1990s.

Also Read | South Korea Helicopter Crash: Chopper Crashes During Efforts To Contain Wildfires in Southeastern Town of Uiseong, Say Officials.

In a brief nationwide television address, she said the upcoming elections will be "democratic, clean, transparent and orderly."

Boluarte assumed power in Peru in 2022 to complete the term of then-President Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office just two years into his five-year term after attempting to dissolve the legislature to avoid his own removal.

Also Read | Independence Day of Bangladesh 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the National Day That Marks the Country’s Freedom From Pakistan in 1971.

Boluarte has a 93 per cent disapproval rating, according to a national poll conducted by Datum Internacional in March. Her term ends on July 28, 2026.

Last week, Peru's Congress voted to remove the interior minister from office after deciding that he had failed to adequately handle rising violent crime in the Andean country.

Public outrage has surged over an increase in killings and other violence, especially the recent killing of Paul Flores, the 39-year-old lead singer of the cumbia band Armonia 10. He was fatally shot when assailants attacked his band's tour bus after a concert in Lima.

In reaction to the Flores killing, Boluarte on March 19 declared a state of emergency in the capital and ordered the deployment of soldiers to help police address the surge of violence. That same day, opposition lawmakers requested a vote of no confidence against the interior minister.

Boluarte's government previously had decreed a state of emergency from September to December in an attempt to stem the violence.

Authorities reported 2,057 killings in 2024, up from 1,506 in 2023. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)