New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Qutub Minar was lit up with the colours of the Rwandan national flag on Sunday in solidarity with the people of the east-African nation in remembrance of the 100-day massacre that claimed the lives of 800,000 people in 1994.

On the occasion, Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi of the Ministry of External Affairs represented India at the 30th commemoration of the genocide in the Rwanda capital, Kigali.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Indians Living in 13 Countries Took Part in Fast to Protest Against Delhi CM’s Arrest, Says AAP.

Sharing a post on X, the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote, "In solidarity with the people of Rwanda, India lit up the Qutub Minar today, marking the UN International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda."

"Secy (ER) Dammu Ravi represented India at the 30th commemoration of the genocide today in Kigali," the post read.

Also Read | Weather Forecast for Solar Eclipse 2024 in US: Clear Skies in the Northeast, Clouds in Texas.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1777026648971616508

Rwanda marked 30 years of the genocide orchestrated by armed Hutu extremists, who tore apart the nation. The 1994 Rwanda Genocide (Kwibuka 30) is considered one of the bloodiest massacres of the 20th century.

According to Al Jazeera, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame led the commemoration on Sunday by placing wreaths on the mass graves in the country's capital, Kigali. The event was flanked by several foreign dignitaries, including the South African leaders, as well as dignitaries from Ethiopia.

Former US President Bill Clinton was also present, who had called the genocide the biggest failure of his administration.

The Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) rebel group captured Kigali in July 1994 after a 100-day killing spree that started on April 7, 1994, and claimed the lives of almost 800,000 people, most of them Tutsis but also moderate Hutus, according to Al Jazeera.

Notably, Dammu Ravi, the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (Economic Relations), is on a visit to Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya from April 7-12, accompanied by the Additional Secretary (East and Southern Africa), Puneet R Kundal.

On Sunday (April 7), Dammu Ravi called on MoS for Foreign Affairs James Kabarebe, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Uzziel Ndagijimana and MoS for Agriculture Eric Rwigamba of Rwanda in Kigali.

"Secy (ER) Dammu Ravi called on MoS for Foreign Affairs James Kabarebe, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Uzziel Ndagijimana and MoS for Agriculture Eric Rwigamba of Rwanda in Kigali. Discussions covered issues of bilateral interest," the MEA wrote in a post on X.

"He is also expected to hold meetings with Ministers and senior officials of the Government of Rwanda," the MEA said in a press release.

Additionally, he will also meet with ministers and officials of the Ugandan government, besides chairing a business session comprising captains of Indian and Ugandan industry. He is also expected to interact with the Indian community in Uganda.

Furthermore, the press release disclosed that "Secretary (ER) will then travel to Kenya heading a large delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Indian agricultural companies and business chambers from April 10-12."

This visit will fulfill the decision taken in the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the President of Kenya during his visit to India in December 2023.

The delegation will, inter alia, explore the possibility of agricultural farming in Kenya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)