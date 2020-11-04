Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the state of Vermont in the ongoing US Presidential polls on Tuesday.

As a result of the win, Biden will pick up the state's three electoral votes, CNN reported.

Biden will need 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. In the last polls in 2016, former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried the state.

The state was called for Biden shortly after polls closed. Polls have closed in South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Vermont, and Virginia. Meanwhile, most polling stations in Florida and New Hampshire also closed at the same time. (ANI)

