Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Despite Pakistan's assurances to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) of controlling terrorist groups, it was found that Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) international operational commander Sajid Mir's had a role in the killing of a Swedish cartoonist in Sweden early this month.

LeT is based in Pakistan and LeT's international operations leader Sajid Mir has been associated with Pakistan Army's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Mir is involved in numerous international terrorist attacks including the Mumbai attack of November 2008. Today, he is one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.The killing of Vilks in a car crash in Sweden was planned and executed by Mir, which is a clear sign of Pakistan's secret move of reviving LeT's international operations and Vilks' killing was camouflaged as an accident.

Vilks was the target of Muslim extremists groups since he drew the controversial cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in 2007. Iraq's Al-Qaida had offered USD 100,000 for the killing of Vilks. Similar threats were passed by LeT against Vilks.

As the matter of fact, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is a vocal supporter of such groups and people who are targeting those insulting the Prophet. This year as well, he had ordered the French Ambassador to leave Pakistan after 'objectionable' cartoons were published in a French magazine.

Pakistan, which had been greylisted by FATF, assured strict action against groups like LeT which are involved in terrorism. But the matter of fact is that LeT was asked to lie low till Afghanistan was captured by the Taliban. Even LeT was asked to train new cadres and fight alongside the Taliban.

The killing of Vilks by Mir exposes Pakistan's fake assurances to FATF and the international community to combat terrorism. (ANI)

